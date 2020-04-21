The Best Jet Ski Covers on the Market

Protect your PWC with these covers

By design, Jet Skis already face the elements head-on while in use. But when you’re not actively using your favorite toy, you shouldn’t let it be subject to potential damage from sun, rain, dust, or debris. Thankfully, there are tons of aftermarket options for Jet Ski covers to meet any budget, size, and style. While OEM covers might be the most accurate fit for your model, these can also be significantly pricier, and not as advanced as some of the aftermarket options on the market. With that in mind, we’ve put together this list of the best Jet Ski covers available right now.

Editor’s Pick: CarCovers.com Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover

Don’t let the name fool you: CarCovers.com doesn’t just makes great covers for automobiles. They’ve also got your truck, motorcycle, snowmobile, ATV or UTV and PWC, well, covered — and for Jet Ski owners, their Weatherproof MAX Shield cover is the top choice for outdoor protection. (They also offer a premium indoor line if you prefer garage storage.)

Made of ultra-thick marine-grade fabric, the Weatherproof MAX Shield is an extremely durable cover, chemically treated to resist UV rays and sun damage, while providing superior protection from dirt, dust, tree sap, and bird droppings. Featuring water-resistant, breathable fabric with built-in dual air vents, this means the cover is naturally resistant to mold and mildew – two key factors when it comes to protecting any PWC.

The Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover from CarCovers.com is also trailerable thanks to strap loops that ensure it will stay on while your Jet Ski is on the trailer, while fully elasticized hems help ensure a snug fit off the trailer as well. Available in multiple color options — solid gray, solid blue, solid red and reflective silver – this cover proves that premium protection doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty, offering owners added peace of mind.

Buy Now

Classic Accessories Stellex Cover

For PWC owners looking for a versatile, universal-fit cover, the Classic Accessories Stellex cover is a well-rated option. Known for standing up well against sun fading, this cover is effective for storage or mooring, with the option of trailering as well. Available for PWCs up to 140”, this cover will fit just about any model. Made with a tough polyester anti-fade fabric, it is designed for all-season protection and sun exposure. The elastic bottom creates a secure fit, and the side-release straps and tension panels make trailering a breeze. Some users report peeling from the outer layer after a few seasons; luckily, Classic Accessories offers a four-year warranty on its Stellex cover.

Buy Now

Leader Accessories Contour Fit Jet Ski Cover

For Sea-Doo owners looking for a more affordable cover than the OEM version, Leader Accessories offers their Contour Fit cover. Availability in a variety of model-specific sizes from 1991 to present means Sea-Doo owners will find a reliable fit regardless of model year. Designed with double-stitched hems, this cover should protect your PWC from damage due to weather and debris, while an air vent system makes it breathable to better prevent mildew and mold build-up. The contoured fit and elastic cord around the bottom makes it perfect for both trailering and mooring. It is available in both grey/black and a striking yellow/black for bolder owners.

Buy Now

iCOVER PWC Cover

If you’re less concerned with high-tech features and more concerned with getting basic coverage at a low price, the iCOVER PWC Cover is for you. If you just need something affordable for indoor storage or something to hold you over until next season, this cover will do the trick. Made of 150 denier polyester, this is a very lightweight material, but its UV coating does the job. It has a very roomy fit with a tight elastic hem that fits over your PWC like a shower cap. It fits well enough to keep in place for storage, but isn’t recommended for trailering (despite the picture shown above) as it can billow and potentially damage your PWC.

Buy Now

North East Harbor Jet Ski Cover

For owners looking for an option to cover their PWC while mooring or in storage, the North East Harbor Jet Ski Cover is a strong choice. While it claims to be trailerable, most users find best success with this cover for storage and mooring purposes. Made of 600 denier water-repellent and breathable polyester, the cover is designed for long-term protection. Rear air vents make it breathable to prevent mildew while in use, and double-stitched seams mean the cover is durable enough to last multiple seasons.

Buy Now

Budge Deluxe Jet Ski Cover

Another good universal-fit cover is the Budge Deluxe. With sizing options ranging from 106” up to 135”, the cover is made with waterproof 600 denier marine-grade polyester and comes well-rated online. While other brands have had issues with waterproofing, users report this cover does the job well. The Velcro access panels allow control panel access as well as tie-down capability for trailering. A strap and buckle system and elasticized hem ensure a snug fit. One common user complaint, however, is that the covers fit smaller than their sizing guide specifies, so consider sizing up to ensure the proper fit.

Buy Now

MSC Trailerable PWC Cover

If you’re looking to protect your PWC while trailering without breaking the bank, the MSC Trailerable PWC Cover should do the trick. Made of a marine-grade 300 denier polyester, this cover is lightweight but should protect against damage from the sun, moisture, and debris. Adjustable straps and buckles allow a tighter fit for safe trailering. Just be warned: some users have reported this cover fits small, so you may need to size up accordingly. Still, considering its low starting price, this cover is perfectly suitable for owners looking for something that covers all your basic needs.

Buy Now

We are committed to finding, researching, and recommending the best products. We earn commissions from purchases you make using the retail links in our product reviews. Learn more about how this works.

Lead photo: By Rhonda Roth / Shutterstock.com