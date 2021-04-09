Best Floating Sunglasses for PWC Riders

Stop sacrificing your sunglasses to the bottom of the lake or ocean

Considering buying a pair of floating sunglasses? Well envision this – you’re cruising the crystal clear blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean, maybe on vacation in Miami Beach. While playing around on a Sea-Doo SPARK, you accidently knock off your favorite pair of Oakley sunglasses, which now become property of the ocean floor, never to be seen again. Alas, if only you had chosen not to wear your favorite pair of shades that day; or better yet, if only you had a special pair of polarized floating sunglasses to wear.

It takes one quick turn, flip, wave or gust of wind to cause someone to lose their sunglasses in the water. We’ve all been there, and it is a quick way to ruin a fun day of riding. However, by thinking ahead and purchasing a pair of floating sunglasses, you can ensure you are covered while out riding your PWC. Plus, purchasing a polarized pair of sunglasses will also keep glare out of your eyes can you can see and ride safely.

Floating sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, and best of all, buoyant. You can also add a floating strap to a regular pair of sunglasses to help them in keeping afloat. Summer is coming quickly, and so it’s time to prep and purchase the proper gear. We’ve made your decision making easy by recommending our favorite floating polarized sunglasses and sunglass straps.

1. Editor’s Choice: Bomber – Mana Bomb ANSI Z87+

When it comes to floating sunglasses designed for PWC riders, Bomber Eyewear is hard to beat. The company was founded in 1997 by Champion Jet Ski Racer, Tommy Bonacci, and its first pair of floating sunglasses was made from foam padding taken from jet skis. This company knows this industry and what PWC riders need and want. These ANSI Z87 polarized sunglasses feature a wraparound style built for comfort and durability, 100% UV protection, impact and scratch resistant lenses, and a patented foam lining to ensure your sunglasses stay afloat during your watersport adventures.

2. Sea-Doo Polarizes Floating Sunglasses

Another great place to look for sunglasses designed for PWC riders is an actual PWC manufacturer. This pair from Sea-Doo is not exactly our favorite looking design, but they were designed by the people who know PWC as well as anybody. Helping these specs float are air-injected arms, while an adjustable strap helps keep them on your head, but it is removable. Polarized colored chrome lenses match complete the look.

3. Ocean Antigua

Ocean floating sunglasses were designed specifically for watersports activities and feature a durable frame with an integrated floating system to ensure these sunglasses float in the water. The ATOM system within the polarized lenses ensures that glare is eliminated and that users experience maximum clarity. Just about the most expensive sunglasses on our list, Ocean boasts they are made of material that can withstand water collisions and extreme temperatures, and it backs that claim with a 30-day money back guarantee.

4. ANDWOOD Bamboo

If style and sustainability are important to you, then these floating sunglasses are made for you! Available with several different lens colors, these glasses are made of a 100% bamboo frame which makes them float on water. These glasses are handcrafted and eco-friendly. The polarized lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection. For every sale, the ANDWOOD company plants five trees! The company also offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

5. Rheos Palmettos Aviator

These polarized sunglasses are designed for boating and fishing. Made from a composite frame, the lenses have an anti-fog coating, 100% UV protection and feature an anti-scratch coating. They also have a dual-sided oleophobic oil protection, meaning that oils from your hair won’t stick to the lens (they are designed to repel oil naturally). Also, the hydrophobic coating offers water protection so water beads off the lens rather than sticking to it.

6. ProSPORT

Designed for medium to larger sized heads, these floating sunglasses are extremely lightweight and impact resistant. The lenses are made of Tri Acetate Cellulose (TAC), offering great clarity and polarization. In addition, the lenses are scratch resistant and block 100% of UV rays. The frames are flexible, making them comfortable to wear!

7. Hornet Watersports

Rather than foam lining, these polarized sunglasses are built with air chambers in the frame that assist the sunglasses with floating on water. This adds to the lightweight feel of these glasses. That, combined with 100% UVA and UVB protection, ensure that you can see clearly and without glare. These glasses are one-size fits all so make sure that the 5.5” width and 4.75” length fits with your noggin.

8. Fiore

Fiore is an American, family-owned business with a great product and reviews online. Made in several different colors, these Fiore polarized floating sunglasses are made with TAC polarized lenses for excellent visual and polarization clarity. UV400 blocks 100% of all UVA and UVB rays, and glare while on the water. The frames are made of a lightweight plastic frame and do float while in the water. They are designed with a wraparound style, which also help block out light.

9. Torege

These sunglasses are made for all types of sporting activities, and hold up incredibly well in salt water! The hydrophobic and olephobic lens coating protects from corrosion due to seawater exposure, and the TAC lenses block 100% of UV rays, in addition to providing added durability and scratch resistance. The frame is made with a no-slip nose pad and also non-slip temple pads. They are comfortable, durable, and the company backs up their product with a lifetime warranty!

Best Floating Strap: DriftFish

Available in four colors, the DriftFish floating sunglass strap is incredibly buoyant. It’s made of foam and will support sunglasses made of all types of materials (i.e. metal). This strap is adjustable, durable and very comfortable to wear. It’s waterproof, stain resistant and the materials is able to handle the sun and salt water so it won’t fade. This company offers a money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied!

Gejoy Adjustable Sunglass Floating Straps

If you already have a pair of sunglasses that you love, you may just want to consider adding a floating strap to ensure your glasses stay on at all times, or that they float if they are somehow knocked off. Gejoy offers a multipack of floating sunglass straps in eight different colors so you can accessorize to your PWC, shorts, life jacket, etc.!

Why do you need floating sunglasses?

While “need” is a bit of a strong word, anybody who’s ever lost a pair of sunglasses to the water knows that a pair that floats would sure have come in handy. This goes double is you have prescription sunglasses, as riding without corrective glasses is a recipe for disaster.

What are good floating sunglasses?

In our experience, what matters most is comfort. If you a pair of sunglasses isn’t comfortable, then you are unlikely to wear them. Style is secondary for us, but you still want your glasses to look good.

