New Taiga Electric PWC Models Unveiled

New, more affordable models arriving next summer

Last year we told you about Taiga Orca electric personal watercraft, which we were told would be ready for production this summer. It turns out that date was a tad optimistic, but the brand did recently release information on some new models and says deliveries are targeted to begin in the summer of 2021 with prices starting at $15,000.

Check out the press release below for more information:

Propelled by the strong response to its electric snowmobiles and premium Founders Edition electric watercraft, Taiga Motors is launching two new electric personal watercraft (PWC) Orca models starting at $15,000 USD. The Orca ‘Sport’ and ‘Performance’ models are an important next step in Taiga’s roadmap towards accelerating sustainable exploration of the great outdoors for all. Designed from the water up, these models redefine the recreational watercraft experience with silent operation, leading power to weight, hassle-free ownership, intelligent connectivity, and competitive pricing.

Powering the new models is the same evolutionary Taiga RADIX powertrain platform found in their TS3 electric snowmobiles. The shared powertrain architecture not only offers enhanced performance and reliability under extreme conditions, but also drives down costs across vehicle segments. “It is exciting to see the intensive R&D behind our electric platform accelerating the rollout of new models. Alongside this, we have made great progress with our manufacturing partners to introduce Orca models at a lower price point sooner than expected,” explains Taiga CEO Samuel Bruneau.

The Orca Sport model starts at $15,000 USD, offering 120 HP while weighing just 533 lbs. The Orca Performance model starts at $17,500 USD, offering up to 180 HP and an optional 3-person tow sport package with instant low-end torque. In the premium segment, Taiga offers a full Carbon Performance model starting at $24,000 USD, with enhanced drive dynamics and options for tailored color and material selections.

Redefining the personal watercraft experience Orca is the result of years of testing with hundreds of users across lakes, rivers, and oceans to provide the best possible riding experience. The advanced plastic composite hull construction and compact design has enabled a lightweight watercraft that can accelerate to plane faster than any other PWC while remaining efficient and agile.

Riders and onlookers will enjoy Taiga’s whisper quiet ride and zero emissions in harmony with the pristine environments in which they operate. At full throttle, the Orca emits up to 20 times less noise than competing combustion PWCs. Users switching from combustion engine models will also enjoy the zero-maintenance powertrain and the absence of refueling for savings of up to $3,000 over 5-years.

Electric powered watercrafts have seen increasing interest, but high price points have limited accessibility. Price competitive with traditional PWCs, Orca offers discerning thrill seekers a no compromise solution to summertime adventures. No more trips to the gas station, no more hauling fuel down to the dock or spills into the lake, and no more oil changes or winterization; Orca redefines the experience of owning a personal watercraft. Spend an afternoon on the water, charge overnight, unplug and repeat.

Orca Sport and Performance model deliveries are targeted to begin summer 2021 through Taiga dealers and can now be pre-ordered online with a $100 USD deposit.