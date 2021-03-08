Find the right PFD for you

If you ride a personal watercraft, you need to wear a PFD. To help you find the right one, we’ve put together a list of five of the best life jackets for PWC riders.

The most important thing you can put on before taking the personal watercraft out for a spin is a life jacket. Not only is it something that can save your life, but also it is usually required by law depending on where you ride. There are many styles available at a wide range of price points, so expense should never be an excuse not to wear one. To make our list, a life jacket has to meet certain criteria. It has to be lightweight and comfortable. No one wants to wear a heavy, bulky life jacket. The jacket also has to not restrict movement, yet must be effective. Lastly, it’s got to be stylish. Yes, looking good is less important than working and fitting good, but people would be more apt to wear one if they liked the way it looks, too. Here are our picks for five of the best life jackets for personal watercraft riding.

1. Editor’s Choice: O’Brien Traditional Neoprene Life Vest

O’Brien has been in the game for decades and makes some solid-fitting Jet Ski life jackets for all water sports, not just PWC. The O’Brien Traditional Neoprene jacket is a fully Coast Guard-approved, type III vest made of, you guessed it, primarily neoprene, which is a light, buoyant material that sheds water and can help retain body heat. The Traditional has a zippered closure and two belted buckle straps to help keep you snug and secure in the vest. This is a simple vest with decent-sized arm holes for ease of movement. It comes in five colors and in sizes small through 3XL.

2. O’Neill Reactor

The O’Neill Reactor is another neoprene vest with a zippered front and two nylon straps with buckle closures. The straps are concealed within the jacket for style. What makes the Reactor a one of the best life jackets is the segmented foam core, which adds comfortable movement when you’re wearing one. It has expansion panels built in to tailor the fit and all of the seams are dual-stitched for durability. The Reactor is available in blue, black and a gray/red combo color and comes in sizes small through 3XL.

3. Stearns V2 Series

Stearns is another company that has been making PFDs for decades, so it knows a thing or two about making one that functions as well as it fits. The Stearns V2 is designed for all watersports and is among the best Jet Ski life jackets anywhere. It has a neoprene and Glideskin shell that makes it extremely comfortable. It has a sculpted V-Flex back with adjustment tabs for added mobility and better fit. One neat feature to this fully USCG-approved vest is that the zipper and buckle closures are to the side. This aides in comfort and mobility, making the front flex more than standard vests. The V2 comes in sizes small through 2XL.

4. O’Neill SuperLite USCG Vest

O’Neill gets another mention on our list with its budget-friendly SuperLite USCG vest. This life vest is designed to fit snugly and without a lot of bulk, so riders can can move around easily and comfortably. Features include a coated polyester shell, four-buckle system with 1.5-inch wide webbing belts, lightweight construction, and overlock stitching for extra strong seams. This is also an incredibly affordable vest, so even if your budget is tight, there’s no excuse not to have a quality flotation device.

5. Sea-Doo Freedom Life Jacket

When looking for the best Sea-Doo life vests, it never hurts to see what the OEM has to offer. The Sea-Doo Freedom life jacket will be a perfect match for any Sea-Doo owners out there, but beyond just the look, it is loaded with the high-end features you want in a PFD. Made with a durable ecoprene outer shell filled with a combination of PVC and polyethylene foam inserts, this jacket is segmented at the front and back for added comfort and freedom of movement. Other features include YKK front zipper, side panels in stretch lining fabric, loop at the back for attaching your goggles so you don’t lose them, D-ring for your key lanyard, and extra foam padding to minimize the pressure on your lower back while you ride.

What features should I look for in PWC life jackets?

While those bulky orange life vests can technically work for PWC riding, the best life jackets for PWC have features those traditional PFDs lack. For us the top feature has to be comfort. Life jackets that are segmented give you a lot more flexibility to move around, which you need to do on a PWC. A more comfortable life jackets is one you will be a lot more likely to wear…and wearing a PFD could very well save your life.

Quality PWC life jackets also fit more snugly than other types of PFDs, which further helps with freedom of movement as the vest won’t ride up as you move around.

Modern Jet Ski life jackets are also a lot more durable than old school PFD designs. Everything from robust zippers and buckles will last a lot longer and the neoprene and nylon construction is more resistant to abrasions than ever before.

Neoprene vs. Nylon

Pretty much any high quality PFD will feature either neoprene or nylon exterior construction. While both can get the job done, we tend to prefer neoprene. That’s the same material as wetsuits are made of and it’s a lot more comfortable against your skin than nylon. Both neoprene and nylon jackets will certainly get the job done, but the comfort of neoprene makes it a winner in our mind.

