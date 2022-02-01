2022 Kawsaki Ultra LX Review

The LX has the same great hull the rest of the Ultra family, but costs thousands less

Fast Facts Engine: 1,498cc, Four-cylinder Fuel Capacity: 20.6 gal. Stowage Capacity: 60 gal. Seating Capacity: 3 MSRP: $11,699

Kawasaki’s Ultra lineup is dominated by supercharged horsepower, so why throw a naturally aspirated engine into the mix? There’s a lot of answers to that question. One, obviously, is to offer an Ultra model at lower price. 2022 Kawasaki Ultra LX buyers get all the same trademark Ultra traits for literally thousands less if they’re willing to give up a little of that heady horsepower. A naturally aspirated engine also proves far more fuel efficient than that same engine with a supercharger, meaning fuel bills are less and range — the distance you can travel between fuel stops — is increased.

And then there’s just the craft’s personality. For riders that love big water and/or big comfort, the 2022 Kawasaki Ultra LX offers one of the premier experiences in the PWC market ready to be enjoyed by nearly all skill levels.

Different Strokes

Both supercharged and naturally aspirated Ultra engines share the same core, Kawasaki’s 1,498cc four-stroke, dual overhead cam inline four-cylinder, an engine with a pretty solid track record. The difference is the supercharger and intercooler combo that gives other Ultra models 310 horsepower and the Ultra LX a more modest 160 hp.

Make no mistake, that difference is notable. For the target audience, however, it’s pretty much just what is expected. Paired with the 155mm jet pump, its 957 pounds of thrust produces more than enough low-end grunt to put a grin on the faces of everybody on board, pop skiers and wakeboarders from the water with ease, or easily fling a tube across its wakes. In fact, the latter crowd will find the Ultra LX actually the better boat for towing duties, not just because it won’t consume as much gas but in that it’s also got a far smoother, less “twitchy” throttle response.

As to top-end speed, expect to peak around 55 mph, in the neighborhood of similarly priced models from the competition.

Ultras Gonna Ultra

The kicker, of course, is that this fuel-efficient, much more budget-friendly craft is still very much an Ultra…and all that implies.

For starters, that means its hull is adept at handling nearly any condition you’ll venture out in, from larger, windswept lakes to the open ocean. Its deep-V hull easily knifes through chop and swells alike with a confident swagger, almost never getting kicked off its line or responding in an unexpected manner and keeping driver and passengers comfortable and confident in the saddle. For all its renowned big-water reputation, it also displays impressive smooth-water agility, cranking through tight corners at speed with an intuitive inside lean and the feel of a smaller craft. Electric trim would be a nice addition, but it’s not vital to get the most out of the hull in most conditions. The sizable platform also handles differing passenger loads with relative ease.

Speaking of those passengers, the classic Ultra ergonomics above that classic Ultra hull are also quite good. Kawasaki’s LXury saddle is tiered and sculpted so that the driver enjoys a locked-in perch at the handlebars, with a sizable bolster wrapping them with support. A second passenger gets a subtler but still dedicated spot while a third enjoys a significant bolster all the way aft, as well as a grab handle. The handlebars pivot to one of five different angles to tailor the ride to the size and preference of who’s at the controls, as well as to increase standing comfort. A large info display is easily seen in brighter sunshine. Traction mats line the footwells for added security.

Though the newest models at the top of the Ultra line now offer electronic reverse, the base 2022 Kawasaki Ultra LX still relies on a mechanical cable and lever on the port side of the console. It’s functional but slightly more cumbersome to deal with than a modern electronic reverse setup with reverse lever on the handlebars. The LX also lacks touring favorites like cruise control and a no-wake mode. It does, however, feature a handy magnetic key theft prevention system that includes a secondary key that can limit top speed. There’s also abundant storage (60 gallons in total), fuel capacity (20.6 gallons), a spring-loaded boarding step.

Competitive Comparison

Comparison shopping against the 2022 Kawasaki Ultra LX? It’s a competitive category with all three manufacturers duking it out within a slim $150 price span.

Yamaha’s VX Cruiser ($11,549) and Sea-Doo’s GTI SE 170 ($11,699) both offer a more modern mix of amenities, including electronic reverse and deceleration systems and the option to add neatly integrated Bluetooth audio. Both, however, ride on slightly smaller platforms, reserving their true flagship hulls for the next models up.

Kawasaki may lack a few extras, but the hull and deck are the flagship Ultra. It all depends on what features you prioritize…and whether bigger is better.