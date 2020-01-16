2020 Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX Review

The TRIXX is a fun and affordable PWC, but it has some limitations

Fast Facts Engine: Three-cylinder 899cc Fuel Capacity: 7.9 gal. Stowage Capacity: .42 gal. Seating Capacity: 2 MSRP: Starting at $7,599

Like that freestyle vibe? Want to show off for friends or, shall we say, potential new friends on the beach? Odds are good that the 2020 Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX remains the best craft to fit your personality. With a flashy color scheme, affordable price tag and the ability to do things no other personal watercraft can, it’s a showstopper for sure.

But is the TRIXX versatile enough to perform beyond the freestyle arena and be a well-rounded craft that can still please once the showboating gets tiresome? Let’s look at the pros and cons of this popular model.

The Trickery

The 2020 Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX’s greatest appeal is obviously its flashy moves. And much of those moves come down to one particular feature, the widened range of its electronic Variable Trim System. The average SPARK can trim up as much as 7 degrees and down as low as 4.5 degrees below horizontal. The TRIXX only lowers that downward angle a fraction (an additional 1.5 degrees), but it raises the upward limit to 17 clicks above neutral. Trim skyward, shift your weight back and give it the gas and the TRIXX pulls off a wheelie with relative ease. Add a little body english and you’re doing a tailspin.

Angled chocks at the tail of the footwells keep your feet planted and help provide the leverage. Riders can also raise the TRIXX’s adjustable handlebars via a simple bicycle-skewer style clasp to gain additional leverage.

That one move and its multiple variations that can be quickly learned is enough for many buyers to flock to the craft. The craft’s small stature and light weight, however, also open doors to additional fun. Keep that trim on the higher side and the back end gets very loose. Built up speed, snap the bars quickly to the side and you’ll spin out into a 180-degree whip. Add a turn at the bars and you’ll easily execute a 360-degree spin. The weight and agility have even led SPARK owners into the surf, where they launch the pint-sized powerhouse into the air with the feel of a standup.

Like most all Sea-Doo’s, Touring and Sport modes affect the power delivery. Touring is okay for the run back to the shore, but for any kind of the above fun to happen Sport is the way to go. The downside, of course, is that the fun should probably be confined to smaller, calmer bodies of water in general. Though experienced riders have taken SPARKs into ocean conditions, chop and rough waves simply batter a craft this small. Keep that in mind when considering where you ride.

The Reality Check

Beyond the TRIXX additions, the SPARK remains an affordable, simple, small craft that is easy to tow and stow.

That size, however, is really best suited for a solo rider. Yes, you can take a passenger and a three-seat version is available, meaning you can keep the occasional third passenger happy. If you’re looking to routinely haul that crew, however, bigger, better choices are available and would be a wise purchase. Storage is also minimal, with only a glovebox in stock trim and an optional seven-gallon storage compartment. I’d also like to see the 2020 Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX add some additional padding to prevent the bumps and bruises that happen while learning all those sweet moves. A standard, rather than optional boarding step would also be welcome.

And while that Sport mode response is surprisingly fun (and often times all you really need for a craft of this size), the TRIXX won’t set any speed records. A 90hp, ROTAX 900 ACE HO engine will produce a top speed of about 48 mph. The 2020 Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX does, however, come with Intelligent Brake & Reverse, providing stopping power at speed and near effortless slow-speed maneuverability around the dock or other tight quarters.

Its innovative, PolyTec composite hull and deck also come in a choice of two unique color combos, Jalapeño and Pear or Chili Pepper and Pear, and some sporty additional graphics to set it apart from the rest of the SPARK line.

Accessories? The TRIXX now features the LinQ accessory mounts should you want to add a cooler, gas caddy or dry bag. A boombox-style sound system also easily mounts to the craft forward of the handlebars, and can be carried to the beach or dock to keep the tunes pumping.

The Bottom Line

Obviously the 2020 Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX is not for everyone. Equally obvious, however, is that the craft is a lot of fun and can do things you simply can’t perform on other watercraft. The fact that those trick-riding additions don’t detract, or significantly add to the price, of a normal SPARK is a bonus.

And yes, should you own of those normal SPARKs, the trick components can be added.

There’s no true competitor to the TRIXX, but the SPARK at its core matches up against Yamaha’s EX Sport. The latter has 10 more horsepower, 7.7 gallons of standard storage and a larger 13.2-gallon fuel capacity. It’s also made of SMC should you prefer more conventional construction. Reverse is mechanical but effective. While nowhere near as playful, it’s probably the more versatile craft of the two.

The 2020 Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX, however, just looks fun sitting still…and proves to be even more fun than you expect once you get it on the water.