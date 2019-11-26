The best deals for PWC enthusiasts

Our Black Friday PWC deals are here to help you find the perfect gift for your favorite PWC enthusiast this holiday season.

We combed through as many Black Friday PWC deals we could find that personal watercraft riders might find interesting and put the best ones here. We will add more options as we get closer to the big day. Happy shopping.

O’Neill Reactor USCG Life Vest

A new PFD is always a welcome addition and this O’Neill Reactor model is one sale now for $60 – 20% off MSRP. Features include a Filter Tech outer envelope, full zip-up front with dual buckles, closed cell PVC marine foam, and 100% polyester mesh panels. This vest is approved by the U.S. Coast Guard and offers a relaxed fit for PWC riders who want some room to move.

Yamalube Watercraft Oil

One of the most useful items we found on sale during Black Friday promotions are one-gallon jugs of Yamalube watercraft oil. This oil is approved for high-revving four-stroke marine engines, as it provides the anti-corrosion and anti-wear performance needed for marine use. You can pick up a gallon today for $25 – a savings of 28%.

PWC Sling

We’ve seen a couple of PWC slings available on sale this week, but our favorite might just be the Erikson sling with a lift capacity of 1000 pounds. This is strong enough for all but the largest craft on the market and features two-inch steel rings, forged steel safety hook, woven polyester straps, and rubber coated 36-inch long bars that grip the sides of your PWC. It’s currently on sale for $117.

Best Marine Anchor

If you like to part your PWC off-shore to do a little fishing or swimming, a good anchor in a big bonus. One option is the Bes Marine anchor, which is currently on sale for $30 – a 25% discount. Features include galvanized material that is resistant to rust, 40 feet of anchor line, nylon storage bag, compact size (12 inches by 3 inches when closed), and a weight of 3.5 pounds.

SPORTSSTUFF Towable Booster Tube

A great way to improve the performance of towables is to add the SPORTSSTUFF towable booster tube between the towable and the PWC. The system includes a 4K booster ball and custom tow rope that offer an overall tow length of 60 feet. This system is designed to reduce drag, absorb shock and improve fuel economy. It’s on sale now for just $80 – a 38% discount.

SPORTSSTUFF Chariot Warbird Towable

If you are getting a booster tube, you might as well grab a new towable. Fortunately, the SPORTSSTUFF Chariot Warbird is on sale now for $304 – more than $150 off MSRP. That’s one of the best Black Friday PWC deals we could find. Designed for one or two riders, this towable features dual tow points, fully covered with a heavy duty nylon cover, and speed safety valve for fast and easy inflation and deflation.

Vintage PWC T-Shirt

So it may not be on sale, but this awesome t-shirt only costs $19, so consider it an affordable gift to yourself.

Dry Bag

Just because you don’t mind getting a little wet doesn’t mean your stuff should. A good dry bag is the perfect place to store your valuables when you are out on the water. This 15-liter Accent on Adventure dry bag can be had for 50% off right now, making it one of the top Black Friday PWC deals anywhere. It comes with a bonus IPX8 waterproof phone case and features adjustable straps, elastic mesh bungee cord, and durable 0.5mm PVC tarpaulin construction.

Drill Brush Cleaning Kit

Cleaning your PWC can be a whole lot easier with this drill brush cleaning kit, which we found on sale for only $16 – a 22% savings. The kit features three different soft brush heads (5 in., 4 in., 2 in.) that are built around a ¼-inch quick change shaft.

Chamois Cloths

For some quick clean up or just drying off the morning dew, these chamois cloths will get the job done. Two cloths come in this kit, each 17 x 13 inches and are on sale for just $13.45 – a 21% savings. These cloths quickly absorb large amounts of water to make short work of a wet machine. They also won’t scratch your craft’s surface and are reusable time and time again.

PWC Ornaments

Looking to add a little PWC fun to your Christmas tree? This two-pack of Santa and reindeer riding PWC will surely do the trick. You can buy the two-pack for just $17.

