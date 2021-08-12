2022 Sea-Doo Lineup Includes New Switch Pontoon

Pair of Fish Pro PWC models also added to lineup

While we normally cover just personal watercraft news on this site, the introduction of the brand new 2022 Sea-Doo Switch pontoon was too interesting not to share…and it has some Sea-Doo PWC DNA built into it. Additionally, Sea-Doo has added a pair of new Fish Pro PWC models to the lineup.

But let’s start with the big news. The 2022 Sea-Doo Switch family is a lineup of pontoon boats unlike anything the industry has ever seen. Not only are these pontoons powered by Rotax jet propulsion systems, but they are fully configurable.

The deck is made up of configurable tiles, so you can change the layout in a matter of seconds to suit your needs. The tiles use the LinQ quick attach system, so you can add or remove seating, change seating locations, and move tables wherever you’d like them to go. The only thing you can’t move is the helm, which is stationary. So you can set up your 2022 Sea-Doo Switch for a two-person fishing adventure or a nine-person party.

But wait…there’s more. Sea-Doo has three different platforms for you to start out with: Switch, Switch Sport, and Switch Cruise. And each of those models is available in different lengths.

Let’s start with the base Switch, which is offered in a 13-foot Switch Compact configuration (five passengers) with a 100-horsepower engine, a 16-foot Switch 16 (also with a 100-horsepower engine and room for seven passengers) or the 19-foot Switch 19 with a 170-horsepower engine and room for nine passengers. Each model comes with its own list of accessories and prices start at $21,961.

The Switch Sport is also offered in three configurations: Switch Sport Compact (13 feet long/170-horsepower engine/five passengers), Switch Sport 18 (18 feet long/230-horsepower engine/seven passengers), and Switch Sport 21 (21 feet long/230-horsepower engine/nine passengers). Prices start at $27,116.

The Switch Cruise has three configurations of its own: Switch Cruise Compact (13 feet long/100-horsepower engine/five passengers), Switch Cruise 18 (18 feet long/170-horsepower engine/seven passengers), and Switch Cruise 21 (21 feet long/230-horsepower engine/nine passengers). Prices start at $30,941.

Each 2022 Sea-Doo Switch model also comes with the Sea-Doo iBR (Intelligent Brake & Reverse), which Sea-Doo PWC fans are familiar with. This makes docking much easier and also means the Switch is the first pontoon boat ever with brakes.

The other big news is a pair of new 2022 Sea-Doo Fish Pro models. Sea-Doo seems keen to take control of the PWC fishing market by expanding the Fish Pro lineup with the fully loaded Fish Pro Trophy 170 and the Fish Pro Scout 130.

The Fish Pro Trophy 170 is the flagship of the lineup and comes with a quick-connect live well and integrated washdown system, modular swivel fishing seat, anchoring system, and Garmin 7” touchscreen fish finder and navigation system.

The Fish Pro Scout 130 is the new price point model and it is based on the Sea-Doo GTI platform. It comes with a redesigned 51l LinQ fishing cooler, adjustable rod holders both on the cooler and forward mounts, and a 6″ Garmin system.

Check out the press release below for more information on the 2022 Sea-Doo lineup.

The All-New 2022 Sea-Doo Switch is a Game Changer in the Pontoon Industry

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ – BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) has been the industry leader in personal watercraft with its Sea-Doo brand for decades, cementing itself as the leading brand for on-water fun. And now, Sea-Doo is entering a new era with the introduction of the 2022 Sea-Doo Switch, an all-new pontoon boat that marries the spirit and fun of Sea-Doo with the incredible versatility and stability of a pontoon platform.

“Over the years, we have proven that BRP is able to disrupt the industry by creating new segments. Our team has done it once again with the Sea-Doo Switch, which will revolutionize the pontoon market. Switch is uniquely positioned to attract new entrants and a younger generation,” mentioned José Boisjoli, BRP’s President and CEO.

This is not a typical pontoon – the Switch is unlike anything that has ever hit the water, and it is built specifically to change the realities of what life on the water can be. The innovative and adaptable platform provides the flexibility to fit the dreams of all kinds of recreational water lovers with a completely new and modular design, ease of riding, and affordability.

“It’s a dynamic pontoon with the heart of a Sea-Doo, and its quick-change deck design can be completely re-configured to fit a solo fishing trip in the morning to a family picnic at noon, and a wakeboard session in the evening,” said Annick Lauzon, Director, Global Marketing, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo at BRP.

Perhaps its biggest point of differentiation – other than its Rotax jet propulsion system and unique, Sea-Doo inspired handlebar steering system – is that the entire deck is made of configurable tiles. Only the helm is stationary, and the rest of the layout can be changed in seconds to accommodate any adventure with easy-on, easy-off LinQ quick attach tiles. There are almost 100 options available, allowing people to add or remove seating, change table locations, and much more.

At its heart, the Sea-Doo Switch remains undeniably Sea-Doo, both above and below the waterline. A tri-hull ensures that fun is at the heart of the experience, with stability and agility allowing people to lean into turns and carve through the water. It also adds that rush of excitement and a dynamic behavior people don’t get from a traditional pontoon and features the acclaimed Sea-Doo iBR (Intelligent Brake & Reverse) – making it the first ever pontoon boat with brakes – which gives it one of the most intuitive docking experiences in the industry.

Available for pre-order as of today, the Sea-Doo Switch starts at CDN$22,499, and also comes in two upgrade package options: the Cruise and the Sport, with lengths ranging from 13 to 21 feet. Each features ROTAX jet-drive power options from 100 to 230hp. A full overview of the lineup can be found at www.Sea-Doo.com/switch.

Sea-Doo FISH PRO

In addition to the introduction of the Sea-Doo Switch, the brand is also adding two new FISH PRO personal watercraft models to its lineup, further expanding the fast-growing personal watercraft fishing segment. The fully loaded FishPro Trophy 170 builds on the popular and proven FishPro 170, adding a quick-connect live well and integrated washdown system, modular swivel fishing seat, anchoring system, advanced battery system, Garmin 7″ touchscreen fish-finder and navigation system. It is the ultimate in personal watercraft fishing.

Also joining the Sea-Doo Fish Pro lineup is the FishPro Scout 130. The Scout 130, which is based on the versatile Sea-Doo GTI platform, goes further to create an affordable option for the occasional fisherman or woman seeking both playful recreation and a great fishing experience. It includes the essentials for fishing, such as a redesigned 51l LinQ fishing cooler, adjustable rod holders both on the cooler and forward mounts, 6″ Garmin system, and additional storage accessories.

BRP GO! For Personal Watercraft

In other exciting news, the exclusive and renowned BRP GO! app will be available for on-water use and will soon be offered in app stores for download. The app will enhance the on-water experience. It will allow viewing and control of relevant smart phone apps directly on the gauge using the handlebar mounted control pad while the phone is stowed. It will include interactive on-water mapping, and riders will be able to create and share routes, invite friends to ride along, and follow others on the map.

No matter your vision for the perfect day on the water, Sea-Doo has the right vehicle and accessories to ensure you make the most of your time, whether riding solo or making memories with friends and family. For technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete lineup of Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoon boats, visit www.Sea-Doo.com.