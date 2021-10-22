2022 Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy 170

The ultimate fishing PWC

Fast Facts Engine: Three-cylinder, 1,630 cc ACE 170 Fuel Capacity: 18.5 gal. Stowage Capacity: 39.6 gal. Weight: 858 lbs Seating Capacity: 3 MSRP: Starting at $17,799

How seriously does Sea-Doo take the fishing audience? Consider that for 2022 there are now no less than three models in the FishPro lineup, priced strategically at three distinct price points. The flagship remains the existing FishPro but it’s now dubbed the Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy and sports some really well-thought-out additions.

Now that I’ve set the hook, let’s reel in the details.

New Pedestal Seat, Livewell And Washdown

Sea-Doo works closely with several fishing “ambassadors” and their input no doubt influenced some of the new innovations now seen on the FishPro Trophy.

One that I find most intriguing is the use of the removable aft section of the saddle to fashion an elevated swivel seat on the aft platform. It’s a relative simple idea. Take that removable saddle portion, add a removable backrest and raised pedestal base, and offer two different mounting locations on the platform to secure it. Literally in about 30 seconds you can create a raised fishing seat ideal for sight fishing (or just getting comfortable propping feet up on the cooler). The stability of the GTX platform the Trophy is based upon offers a stable platform not adversely affected by the higher center of gravity.

When not in use, store the pedestal in a holder mounted to the cooler, place the backrest in storage and snap the saddle back into place or simply leave it off for more room on the deck. Worried you might slip and lose a piece in the water when assembling or disassembling the parts? All the pieces, yes including that pedestal, float.

Sea-Doo designers and engineers also no doubt noticed that serious anglers often converted the cooler into a livewell. As such, the attached 13.5-gallon LinQ cooler now includes a quick-connect plug on the aft portside gunwale that pulls water from the ocean or waterway you’re riding in, a coiled hose and a similar plug at the back left corner of the cooler to channel it to the cooler, and the necessary pump to keep live bait or the day’s catch fresh. The pump can fill the cooler/well in under three minutes. When functioning as a livewell, it can be set to run continuously or cycle on and off for 30 seconds every three minutes.

The cooler end of the hose can even be disconnected to use as a convenient washdown on the fly, rinsing away the day’s gunk before it dries into a difficult to remove mess you have to handle at day’s end. Worried about the power draw required to run the pump? Hold that thought…

Touchscreen Garmin, Color Display…And Anchor System

A better GPS/Fishfinder also makes its way onto the Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy. The 7” Garmin is now a more convenient touchscreen, once again mounted to the right of the console within easy reach. With a Trophy purchase, Sea-Doo includes a token that can be used to download the more detailed, regional maps for owners’ individual locations.

Pair the GPS Fishfinder with the optional full-color, 7.8” multifunction display. Its two side-by-side regions can be combined for a seamless look at the common speed, rpm, fuel level and trim position, as well as the optional Bluetooth music system that seemingly all new buyers are suddenly clamoring for. The display can also be used in conjunction with Sea-Doo’s GO smartphone app, providing amongst other things, info on music, weather, navigation…even keeping tabs on your riding friends sharing the water.

Back to power. Yes, sound systems and fancy color displays — as well as the aforementioned live well pump — combine for a new level of demand. To address this need, Sea-Doo unveils a new Advanced Battery System. It features dual batteries and a 650-watt generator to ensure that there’s enough juice to go around, that power is quickly replenished underway and you’re not left stranded.

One more, albeit less high-tech addition to the Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy? A convenient anchoring system. Housed within a plastic holder in easy reach of a seated driver, the collapsible, grappling style anchor can be tossed into the water and retrieved in quick fashion. An attached mesh bag handles the anchor line (or “rode” in nautical speak) to save storage compartments from getting wet and stinky.

Sea-Doo’s Long List Of Standards

Naturally, elsewhere there’s plenty to talk about but with our primary focus on the new additions for 2022, we’ll just hit the highlights.

Those who fish weed-prone areas (as well as those who simply ride in them) have become big fans of the Intelligent Debris-Free Pump system that made its debut for the ’21 model year. Get a clog, stop the engine and engage IDF, and the drivetrain uncouples and reengages to spin the impeller in the opposite direction. The result is that most debris literally gets pushed back the way it came. That’s good news for those that don’t really care to get in the water and hunt around for pump debris.

The GTX 170 on which the Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy is based also features a fuel-saving, naturally aspirated 1630 ACE engine, the close-quarters maneuvering and at-speed stopping power of Intelligent Brake & Reverse, variable trim, LinQ attachment points on the aft platform, tilt steering, ski tow eye, boarding ladder, Ergolock saddle, digitally encoded security lanyard, and the GTX’s clever direct-access front storage (with organizer) that opens directly to the seated driver.

And let’s not forget the five fishing rod holders, angled gunwale footrests, addition of a handy trolling mode to speed control and a new Shark Grey/Orange Crush color scheme that ambassadors have already praised for being more visible, especially in offshore conditions.

Any Competition For the Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy?

As a matter of fact, yes. Yamaha, too, has recognized the potential of OEM fishing solutions. The new 2022 Rec Deck system ($999), available for FX models, offers an extended platform that can be fitted with one of two JetFish packages, a $499 basic choice that includes a branded cooler and both rod and cup holders, a higher-end $1,199 package that builds upon a new Multi-Use Rack with branded cooler, rod and cupholders, and a variety of standalone accessories that include a choice of two GPS/Fishfinder options.

Take the FX HO, add the premium fish package and large-screen Garmin and you’re at $17,399 but lacking the pedestal seat, livewell/washdown, and dual battery system.

As it frequently does, your choice will likely come down to how serious you take your fishing…and how loyal you are to your brands.