2021 Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300 Review

New digital display and debris-clearing pump added to Sea-Doo’s flagship PWC

Sea-Doo shook up the flagship GTX Limited 300 in 2018, changing hull, deck and features to enhance both the craft’s underway performance and at-rest experience. This year, the bulk of the craft remains the same, but two new features notably change the onboard experience of the 2021 Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300.

The New Stuff

Fast Facts Engine: Three-cylinder 1630cc Fuel Capacity: 18.5 gallons Storage Capacity: 26.1 gallons Seating Capacity: 3 MSRP: $17,999

Start with the fact that you may never again have to fear debris in the water or venture below the surface to clear a debris-laden pump.

Sea-Doo’s IDF, or Intelligent Debris Free Pump System, is aimed at riders exploring new areas with weeds and debris, or just the random plastic bag or twig riders will occasionally encounter in open water. Simply put, when activated the system reverses the flow of water through the pump to effectively knock off debris caught on the intake. How Sea-Doo pulls off the opposite impeller rotation is through the addition of a transmission. Turn off the engine, push the IDF button on the handlebar control pad, and the driveshaft is uncoupled, then hooked back up to rotate in the opposite direction via a simple set of gears. Upon restart, the rider is prompted to rev the engine to push the debris clear of the pump. After 12 seconds, the engine automatically shuts off, the driveshaft is reengaged for normal operation, and the ride continues obstacle-free, without the time-consuming process of driver or passenger having to get in the water and trying to clear debris manually.

IDF comes standard on the 2021 Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300, as well as FISH PRO. The system is also available as a factory-installed option on the GTX 170 and GTX 230.

The second big-ticket item on the new additions menu is the 7.8” Panoramic Bluetooth Color Display. As the dimensions attest, the new high-resolution display is big, spanning a near 8-inch wide rectangle across the console. It’s much easier to see in bright sunlight. Customize it to your own eye preference with a light or dark background. Brightness level automatically adjusts to ambient light for optimum viewing. Intuitive controls allow the operator to scroll through all functions while keeping both hands on the handlebars.

As you might expect, an abundance of information can be displayed concurrently on the display. New to that mix of info for ’21 is fuel economy info that includes both distance and time to empty, handy when deciding how much farther to ride or when searching for that next gas available gas dock. The Bluetooth display also offers expanded control of the factory sound system, including speed-sensitive volume control.

Of course, this is 2021 so that smartphone also gets involved in other ways. BRP Connect (available for both Apple and Android) enables riders to use a variety of apps, including weather, navigation and music, to further enhance the display’s info. When using an app, the craft’s vitals — speed, rpm, fuel level, trim, trip meter, etc — are moved to the lefthand side of the large rectangular screen. The app info, meanwhile, occupies the right. A real-world example would be to add the Wave Boating app, and having a constantly updated chart occupy the righthand side of the display. Maps are cached around the individual rider’s current area in order to keep navigation up to date even if the rider ventures beyond cell coverage.

The Tried And True Limited 300 Experience

While the new features are indeed noteworthy, the 2021 Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300 continues to impress in other areas.

Start with the hull and deck. Several seasons back, Sea-Doo retooled the GTX to have a low-slung, ultra-stable platform. The hull excels in virtually every water condition, offering a plush but performance-oriented feel that will satisfy multiple rider types and easily handle rough conditions through the introduction of a subtle reverse chine to enhance stability at speed and a wider, secondary chine to improve stability at rest. Above, the deck design contributes to a lower center of gravity, adds to the sporty feel underway, but also shows off during those times of rest. The aft platform is big; make it even bigger by removing the aft section of the saddle to create a true casting deck when fishing or a spot to stretch out when at the cove or sandbar. LinQ accessory mounts are sunk neatly below the surface. Pop them up to securely anchor a growing number of accessories, including coolers, fuel caddy, storage options and more.

GTX models also showcase Sea-Doo’s twist on storage access. From the seated position the rider can easily access bow storage by raising the “lid,” or what is effectively the entire handlebar console and forward hatch. Yup, no more awkwardly reaching over the handlebars to access bow storage, nor having that next wave swamp your gear. This lid easily raises on a pneumatic strut and stays open. A segmented internal organizer keeps all the contents from jumbling together. Yes, storage capacity dips to 27 gallons, a big change over the previous design. The layout, however, compensates for those lost gallons with increased organization. Odds are good you won’t miss the lost space. There’s a waterproof phone holder inside the glovebox to keep your phone safe and dry. That phone will also provide the songs for the standard Bluetooth stereo system.

As to performance of the 2021 Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300, those 300 horses do their job. Provided by the supercharged Rotax 1630 ACE engine, those ponies push the craft up and out of the hole with force, with less than four seconds ticking off before you reach 60 mph. Top speed easily reaches the 65 mph mark and then some. (Expect a more realistic 67 mph…or more.)

Features Galore

Of course, Sea-Doo trademarks like Intelligent Brake and Reverse, speed-governing modes, and cruise and no-wake modes are a given. The “Limited” additions to the list include the aforementioned 100-watt Bluetooth audio system with USB port, high-performance variable trim, dry bag, cover, storage bin organizer, improved boarding ladder and added gauge functions like depth finder and water temperature readouts.

What’s comparable to the 2021 Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300? Most obvious would be the Yamaha FX Limited SVHO ($17,699), which offers comparable power, handling and smooth and rough-water prowess. Yamaha offers the industry’s lone touchscreen display, as well as a Limited package that includes Bluetooth audio speakers, GPS/Fishfinder, RAM mount hardware for the aforementioned items plus action camera, pull-up cleats and large collection of watersports-related extras, including single-passenger tube. The Kawasaki Ultra 310 LX ($18,199) likewise offers similar performance and handling and is known to be a big-water king, but it notably lacks an electronic reverse/deceleration system and features a non-Bluetooth sound system.

All three carry the biggest price tags in the business. But for those that want all the extras, you just may get what you pay for.