2021 Kawasaki Jet Ski Lineup Unveiled

Familiar looking lineup of stand-up and runabout Jet Skis returns

The 2021 Kawasaki Jet Ski lineup has been unveiled and, if you are keeping score at home, it looks very familiar to what we saw last year outside of some new colors.

The four-stroke, stand-up Jet Ski SX-R is back dressed in a slick looking Ebony/Lime Green paint, while the Ultra 310 family returns with the Ultra 310LX, Ultra 310R, and Ultra 310X. Finally, the 2021 Kawasaki Ultra LX also returns.

Interestingly, the Kawasaki STX 160 family is not part of the 2021 model year announcement. This is interesting, as the STX 160 family was updated for the 2021 model year and included three models – STX 160, STX 160X, and STX 160LX. All three of these models are still listed on Kawasaki’s website as 2020 models, so it’s possible Kawasaki is waiting until it clears out some dealer inventory before announcing a new model year for these three-passenger runabouts.

Check out the full press release below.

GOOD TIMES ON THE WATER WITH KAWASAKI JET SKI WATERCRAFT

Kawasaki continues to offer a wide range of personal watercraft that evoke fun on the water, with the 2021 Kawasaki JET SKI® SX-R™ four-stroke stand-up personal watercraft and JET SKI® Ultra® series.

The JET SKI SX-R personal watercraft produces plenty of low-to-mid-range torque from its 1498cc 4-stroke engine. This makes the stand-up personal watercraft fun and accessible to those without a competition license. The 2021 JET SKI SX-R watercraft stands out in performance and is available with an Ebony/Lime Green colorway and MSRP of $9,999.

The entire JET SKI® watercraft runabout lineup is forged with Kawasaki DNA and features powerful 1,498cc engines, an innovative deep-V hull design, ample storage and a fuel tank capable of extended range. The lineup is also covered by a 12-month limited warranty with an optional 12, 24, 36 or 48-month Kawasaki Protection Plus™ plan.

The flagship model, the 2021 Kawasaki JET SKI® Ultra® 310LX personal watercraft, is the perfect combination of performance and luxury. The JET SKI Ultra 310LX features a roots-type Eaton Twin Vortices Series (TVS) supercharger. A three-blade impeller that is directly driven from the engine, provides superb propulsion, powering the watercraft’s deep-V hull that offers class-leading stability in rough water. This model also features the JETSOUND® audio system, a first in personal watercraft, which allows riders to listen to music via the 2×20-watt rated amplifier and 30-watt speakers. For 2021, the 3-passenger supercharged JET SKI Ultra 310LX watercraft is available in Ebony/Atomic Silver with an MSRP of $18,199.

The Kawasaki JET SKI® Ultra® 310R personal watercraft is the ultimate open-water race replica vehicle in the Kawasaki model line. It features the same 1,498cc supercharged engine as the JET SKI Ultra 310LX model. It also sports a motocross-style electro-polished stainless steel handlebar inspired by the Kawasaki KX™ motorcycles. The 3-passenger supercharged JET SKI Ultra 310R personal watercraft features an Ebony/Lime Green color scheme with an MSRP of $16,499.

Power is the most common trait among the Kawasaki JET SKI Ultra 310 series, and the 2021 JET SKI Ultra® 310X features a supercharged inline 1,498cc four-cylinder DOHC engine with its Eaton TVS supercharger and intercooler. For rider comfort and versatility, the JET SKI Ultra 310X features a bench seat. For 2021, the 3-passenger supercharged JET SKI Ultra 310X is available in Ebony/Pearl Neon Yellow with an MSRP of $15,499.

For riders who want the luxury and convenience of the flagship JET SKI Ultra® 310LX from a naturally aspirated 1,498cc engine, the 2021 Kawasaki JET SKI® Ultra® LX personal watercraft is the perfect choice. The maneuverable deep-V hull contributes to superior handling, and the vehicle boasts industry-leading storage capacity and the largest fuel tank in its class to keep the fun going longer. For 2021, the 3-passenger supercharged JET SKI Ultra LX is available in Ebony/Riptide Turquoise with an MSRP of $11,399.